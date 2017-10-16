Edition:
Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS)

FED.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

124.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.25 (-1.78%)
Prev Close
Rs126.45
Open
Rs126.40
Day's High
Rs126.40
Day's Low
Rs123.50
Volume
2,266,162
Avg. Vol
9,740,880
52-wk High
Rs127.65
52-wk Low
Rs61.80

The Federal Bank Limited is a banking company. The Company operates through four segments: Treasury, Corporate or Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and other banking operations. The Treasury operations include trading and investments in government and corporate debt instruments, equity and mutual funds, derivative trading and... (more)

Beta: 1.80
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs243,179.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,957.97
Dividend: 0.90
Yield (%): 0.72

P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

BRIEF-Federal Bank Q2 NIM 3.31 pct‍​

* Q2 NIM at 3.31 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrYnnt Further company coverage:

Oct 16 2017

India's Federal Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates

Oct 16 India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Federal Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 31 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 2.64 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.01 billion rupees year ago

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-India's S Chand and Company June qtr loss narrows

* June quarter loss 79 million rupees versus loss 108.7 million rupees year ago

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Federal Bank Q1 FY18 NIM at 3.13 pct ‍​

* Says Q1 FY18 net interest margin at 3.13 percent ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2uwk0B1 Further company coverage:

Jul 26 2017

India's Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates

July 26 - India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Federal Bank June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

* June quarter net profit 2.10 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.67 billion rupees year ago

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-RBI says foreign investment limit in Federal Bank raised to 74 pct‍​

* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies – Federal Bank Limited ‍​

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF-Federal Bank approves QIP issue price of 116 rupees/shr to floor price of 117.04 rupees/shr

* Approved closure of QIP issue period,approved QIP issue price of INR 116 per equity share to floor price of INR 117.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 27 2017

India's Federal Bank launches $310 mln share sale to institutions - term sheet

MUMBAI, June 21 Indian private sector lender Federal Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to raise 20 billion rupees ($310 million), with an option to increase the amount by 5 billion rupees, according to a deal term sheet.

Jun 21 2017
