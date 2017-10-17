Edition:
United States

Fenerbahce Futbol AS (FENER.IS)

FENER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

34.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.12TL (-0.34%)
Prev Close
34.92TL
Open
34.96TL
Day's High
35.06TL
Day's Low
34.80TL
Volume
92,102
Avg. Vol
250,884
52-wk High
40.94TL
52-wk Low
33.44TL

Chart for

About

Fenerbahce Futbol AS is a Turkey-based company that manages the sporting, educational, legal and economic activities of the professional football team run by the Fenerbahce Sports Club in Turkey. These activities include the management and marketing of the Fenerbahce brand name and rights, the generation of income from... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): TL996.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 28.28
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 48.73 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.05 11.32
ROE: -- 11.71 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.