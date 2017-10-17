Fenerbahce Futbol AS (FENER.IS)
FENER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
34.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.12TL (-0.34%)
Prev Close
34.92TL
Open
34.96TL
Day's High
35.06TL
Day's Low
34.80TL
Volume
92,102
Avg. Vol
250,884
52-wk High
40.94TL
52-wk Low
33.44TL
About
Fenerbahce Futbol AS is a Turkey-based company that manages the sporting, educational, legal and economic activities of the professional football team run by the Fenerbahce Sports Club in Turkey. These activities include the management and marketing of the Fenerbahce brand name and rights, the generation of income from... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL996.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|28.28
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|48.73
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.