Ferrovial SA (FER.MC)
FER.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
18.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.31 (-1.63%)
Prev Close
€18.75
Open
€18.69
Day's High
€18.76
Day's Low
€18.38
Volume
2,490,998
Avg. Vol
1,380,282
52-wk High
€20.81
52-wk Low
€15.93
About
Ferrovial SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the transportation infrastructure sector. The Company’s activities are divided into four business segments: Services, Toll roads, Construction and Airports. The Services division focuses on cleaning and maintenance of public and private infrastructure, facilities and buildings,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.60
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€13,640.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|739.52
|Dividend:
|0.31
|Yield (%):
|3.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18
BRIEF-Ferrovial and Renault to set up car sharing service in Madrid
* SAYS FERROVIAL SERVICES AND RENAULT HAVE SIGNED AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT CAR SHARING SERVICE IN MADRID
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: