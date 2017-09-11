Edition:
First Mining Finance Corp (FF.TO)

FF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
$0.61
Open
$0.63
Day's High
$0.63
Day's Low
$0.61
Volume
189,551
Avg. Vol
1,650,678
52-wk High
$1.10
52-wk Low
$0.57

About

First Mining Finance Corp., formerly Albion Petroleum Ltd., is a mineral property holding company whose principal business activity is to acquire mineral assets with a focus in the Americas. The Company holds a portfolio of over 30 mineral assets (without Goldlund and Cameron) in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a focus... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.87
Market Cap(Mil.): $342.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 552.15
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 1.46 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.75 11.32
ROE: -- -1.97 15.18

Latest News about FF.TO

BRIEF-First Mining Finance announces the final set of Phase 1 drilling results and provides corporate update

* First Mining Finance announces the final set of phase 1 drilling results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 11 2017

BRIEF-First Mining Finance Corp qtrly basic, diluted loss/share $0.00‍​

* First Mining Finance Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.00‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vn1Xxt) Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates