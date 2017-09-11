First Mining Finance Corp (FF.TO)
FF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
0.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
First Mining Finance Corp., formerly Albion Petroleum Ltd., is a mineral property holding company whose principal business activity is to acquire mineral assets with a focus in the Americas. The Company holds a portfolio of over 30 mineral assets (without Goldlund and Cameron) in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a focus... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$342.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|552.15
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|1.46
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.75
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-1.97
|15.18
BRIEF-First Mining Finance announces the final set of Phase 1 drilling results and provides corporate update
* First Mining Finance announces the final set of phase 1 drilling results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-First Mining Finance Corp qtrly basic, diluted loss/share $0.00
* First Mining Finance Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.00 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vn1Xxt) Further company coverage: