Figeac Aero SARL (FGA.PA)
FGA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
19.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.25 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
€19.57
Open
€19.54
Day's High
€19.54
Day's Low
€19.25
Volume
12,835
Avg. Vol
17,534
52-wk High
€23.00
52-wk Low
€17.10
About
Figeac Aero SA, formerly Figeac Aero SARL, is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture of parts and components for aerospace industry. It offers a range of products and services such as design, manufacture and assembly of subassemblies; manufacture of structural parts, ranging from small fittings to large panels; supply... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|59.04
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|4.88
|ROE:
|13.79
