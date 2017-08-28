Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA)

Brazil's Fibria begins wood pulp production at Horizonte 2 SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA began wood pulp production at its Horizonte 2 project in midwestern Brazil, which will increase output by 1.95 million tonnes per year, according to a Monday securities filing.

China Paper mulls $5 bln bid for Brazil's Eldorado -media SAO PAULO, Aug 23 China Paper Holdings has joined a group of companies competing to buy control of Brazilian pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria says Eldorado buy would not require share issue * Brazil wood pulp producer Fibria has not seen any pressure from paper producers' profit margins -executive

Fibria sees healthy wood pulp demand, bullish on second half SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, has seen demand at the high end of forecasts this month, adding to optimism about the second half of 2017, executives said on a Tuesday conference call.

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Fibria posts unexpected Q2 loss on FX; operating profit up SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted an unexpected second-quarter loss on Tuesday as a weaker currency inflated the value of its debt, but higher pulp prices and strong demand lifted revenues.

Brazil's Fibria posts unexpected loss in second quarter SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Fibria Celulose SA , the world's largest producer of eucalyptus pulp, posted a second-quarter net loss of 259 million reais ($82.4 million) on Tuesday, reversing a net profit of 745 million reais a year earlier.

Exclusive: Brazil's VMH seeks Toronto IPO at $4 billion valuation, sources say TORONTO/SAO PAULO Votorantim Metais Holding SA is looking to raise $750 million in an initial public offering on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange that would value the Brazilian base metals producer at $4 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said on Wednesday.

Brazil's Fibria denies teaming up with Chile's Copec unit for Eldorado SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.