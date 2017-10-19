Edition:
United States

Finolex Industries Ltd (FINX.NS)

FINX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

739.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs22.95 (+3.21%)
Prev Close
Rs716.05
Open
Rs716.05
Day's High
Rs756.05
Day's Low
Rs716.05
Volume
52,854
Avg. Vol
55,238
52-wk High
Rs756.05
52-wk Low
Rs381.00

Chart for

About

Finolex Industries Limited is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and fittings, and PVC resins. The Company operates through polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Pipes & fittings and Power segments. The Company offers its products in categories, including Agricultural Pipes and Fittings, and Plumbing and Sanitation Pipes and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs91,607.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 124.10
Dividend: 11.50
Yield (%): 1.56

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.62 11.32
ROE: -- 9.06 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates