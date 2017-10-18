Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)
FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
364.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.30 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs360.60
Open
Rs360.50
Day's High
Rs366.00
Day's Low
Rs355.60
Volume
52,889
Avg. Vol
230,204
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00
About
Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited is engaged in the business of fashion. The Company offers textiles, wearing apparel, shoes, jewelry, furniture and other fashion goods/accessories. The Company has a portfolio of fashion brands that cover a range of fashion categories, including formal menswear, casual wear, active or sportswear... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs68,705.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|190.16
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.68
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.48
|15.18
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail
* Clarifies that it has not considered or approved plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions June qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus profit 182.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions gets shareholders' nod to borrow amount up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to borrow by issue of debt instruments an amount up to 7.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wnx8ra) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions March-qtr net profit rises
* March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago