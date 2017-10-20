Edition:
Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA)

FLRY3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

31.30BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.60 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.70
Open
R$ 30.75
Day's High
R$ 31.39
Day's Low
R$ 30.48
Volume
1,391,000
Avg. Vol
1,701,907
52-wk High
R$ 32.27
52-wk Low
R$ 17.14

Chart for

About

Fleury SA, formerly Laboratorio de Analises e Pesquisas Clinicas SC Ltda, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of medical laboratory services. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Diagnostic medicine, Integrated medicine and Dental. The Diagnostic medicine division provides clinical... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.68
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 9,852.98
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 314.79
Dividend: 0.19
Yield (%): 4.60

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.48 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.48 11.32
ROE: -- 10.22 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates