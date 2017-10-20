Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA)
FLRY3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
31.30BRL
20 Oct 2017
31.30BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.60 (+1.95%)
R$ 0.60 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.70
R$ 30.70
Open
R$ 30.75
R$ 30.75
Day's High
R$ 31.39
R$ 31.39
Day's Low
R$ 30.48
R$ 30.48
Volume
1,391,000
1,391,000
Avg. Vol
1,701,907
1,701,907
52-wk High
R$ 32.27
R$ 32.27
52-wk Low
R$ 17.14
R$ 17.14
About
Fleury SA, formerly Laboratorio de Analises e Pesquisas Clinicas SC Ltda, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of medical laboratory services. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Diagnostic medicine, Integrated medicine and Dental. The Diagnostic medicine division provides clinical... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 9,852.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|314.79
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|4.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.48
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.22
|15.18