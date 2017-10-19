Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)

France's Fnac Darty expects more synergies from merger in 2017 Oct 19 French music and book retailer Fnac Darty said on Thursday it now expects to realise a larger proportion of cost savings this year from its merger with Darty.

BRIEF-Fnac Darty Q3 revenue at ‍​1.79 billion euros, up 6 pct * SAYS AT LEAST 60 PERCENT OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES TO BE GENERATED BY END 2017

Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief PARIS New Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard has turned to a former colleague from Fnac Darty to be his finance chief as he strives to revive the world's second-biggest retailer.

UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief * Shares rise, investors praise Malige's record (Recasts with share reaction, analysts, details)

BRIEF-Fnac Darty to open second shop in Morocco on Nov 2‍​ * TO OPEN ITS 2ND SHOP IN MOROCCO ON NOV 2‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2gcReNI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Fnac Darty ‍appoints Jean-Brieuc Le Trinier as group CFO and general secretary​ * ‍APPOINTS JEAN-BRIEUC LE TRINIER AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND GENERAL SECRETARY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Fnac Darty to present its strategic plan on Dec. 5 * Says to present its strategic plan on Dec. 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

French competition authority probing Fnac Darty store sales Sept 11 France's competition watchdog said it would examine the conditions under which music and book chain Fnac Darty is honoring its commitments to sell six stores in the Paris region, following Fnac's takeover of Darty.

BRIEF-Fnac Darty updates on store disposal process initiated in relation to Darty acquisition * REG-FNAC DARTY : INFORMATION REGARDING THE STORE DISPOSAL PROCESS INITIATED IN RELATION TO THE DARTY ACQUISITION