freenet AG (FNTGn.DE)
FNTGn.DE on Xetra
28.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
28.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.02 (+0.07%)
€0.02 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€28.42
€28.42
Open
€28.43
€28.43
Day's High
€28.57
€28.57
Day's Low
€28.35
€28.35
Volume
269,760
269,760
Avg. Vol
388,605
388,605
52-wk High
€32.37
€32.37
52-wk Low
€23.88
€23.88
About
freenet AG is a Germany-based network-independent telecommunications provider. The Company's main activities are divided into two segments: The Mobile Communications segment and Other. The Mobile Communications segment offers a product portfolio of voice and data services for the mobile communication operators T-mobile,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,642.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|128.06
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|5.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|25.18
|15.18
BRIEF-Freenet says replaced bridge financing with 710 mln eur bank loan
* Says long-term finance assurance for Freenet AG with significantly improved conditions for next five years
BRIEF-Freenet says Q2 EPS fell to 0.41 eur from 0.43 eur
* H1 revenue 1.677 billion eur versus 1.557 billion eur year ago
BRIEF-Freenet: Helmut Thoma becomes chairman of new supervisory board of Freenet
* HELMUT THOMA BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD OF FREENET AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Freenet confirms guidance after Q1 EBITDA rises 13 pct
* dgap-news: freenet ag increased revenue, gross profit and ebitda in the first quarter of 2017 and confirms guidance for 2017 and outlook for 2018