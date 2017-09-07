Edition:
Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO)

FNV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

100.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.07 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
$99.51
Open
$99.53
Day's High
$100.87
Day's Low
$99.53
Volume
370,721
Avg. Vol
446,142
52-wk High
$104.00
52-wk Low
$71.44

About

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): $18,653.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 185.46
Dividend: 0.28
Yield (%): 1.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 1.46 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.75 11.32
ROE: -- -1.97 15.18

Latest News about FNV.TO

BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada agree to terms for additional precious metals stream

* First Quantum Minerals and Franco-Nevada Corp agree terms for additional precious metals stream agreement

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Franco-Nevada to add to its Cobre Panama precious metals stream

* Franco-Nevada - unit agreed with First Quantum Minerals to terms for precious metals stream from Cobre Panama project for purchase price of $178 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Franco-Nevada reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 revenue $163.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.2 million

Aug 08 2017
