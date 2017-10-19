Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)
FNXC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
595.20INR
19 Oct 2017
595.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-0.38%)
Rs-2.30 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs597.50
Rs597.50
Open
Rs603.70
Rs603.70
Day's High
Rs603.70
Rs603.70
Day's Low
Rs594.45
Rs594.45
Volume
12,978
12,978
Avg. Vol
91,190
91,190
52-wk High
Rs612.00
Rs612.00
52-wk Low
Rs355.00
Rs355.00
About
Finolex Cables Limited is a manufacturer of electrical and communication cables, and copper rods. The Company's business segments include Electrical Cables, Communication Cables, Copper Rods and Others. The Electrical Cables segment includes 1,100 Volts polyvinyl chloride (PVC) insulated cables; motor winding PVC insulated... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs91,572.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|152.94
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18