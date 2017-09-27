Edition:
Fortis Healthcare Ltd (FOHE.NS)

FOHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.45 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs147.45
Open
Rs148.90
Day's High
Rs148.90
Day's Low
Rs145.05
Volume
810,123
Avg. Vol
7,220,111
52-wk High
Rs228.95
52-wk Low
Rs125.55

About

Fortis Healthcare Limited is an integrated healthcare delivery service provider. The Company is engaged in establishing, maintaining, operating, running, managing or administering hospitals, medicare, healthcare, diagnostic, health aids and research centers. The Company operates through the Clinical Establishments Division and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs75,703.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 518.52
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.48 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.48 11.32
ROE: -- 10.22 15.18

Latest News about FOHE.NS

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising

* Gets shareholders' nod for enabling approval for fund raising Source text: http://bit.ly/2frjPi0 Further company coverage:

Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare sells entire stake in Fortis Medicare International

* Says sold off entire stake in Fortis Medicare International Limited to Fortis Global Healthcare Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2vrtQGn Further company coverage:

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of securities worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vDVNXh) Further company coverage:

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare says Fortis Cancer Care enters MoU with Lalitha Healthcare

* Fortis Healthcare - Fortis Cancer Care entered into MoU with Lalitha Healthcare and Anikrish Hospitals Private Limited

Aug 18 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 226.1 million rupees versus profit of 252.6 million rupees last year

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare to consider fund raising option

* Says board shall be considering an enabling fund raising option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 01 2017

Indian shares hit fresh highs; IT stocks lead

July 17 Indian shares touched record high levels on Monday with IT stocks such as Infosys and Wipro Ltd leading the gains, while firm Asian markets on strong economic growth in China boosted investor sentiment.

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare approves proposal to enhance ceiling limit on holdings of sub-accounts of FIIs, FPIs, others

* Approved proposal to enhance ceiling limit on holdings of FII/SEBI approved sub-accounts of FIIs, FPIs, QFIs, NRIs, PIO upto 74% of paid-up capital of co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uxXuWi) Further company coverage:

Jul 07 2017

BRIEF-India's Fortis Healthcare gets members' nod to increase shareholding limit for FIIs

* Gets members' nod to increase in shareholding limit for FIIs to aggregate limit of 74 percent of paid up equity share capital of co

Jun 28 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Healthcare clarifies on news item 'IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal'

* Clarifies on news item IHH team in India to discuss Fortis deal

Jun 15 2017
