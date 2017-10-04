Edition:
Force Motors Ltd (FORC.BO)

FORC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

3,650.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.70 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs3,666.50
Open
Rs3,671.05
Day's High
Rs3,687.00
Day's Low
Rs3,600.00
Volume
12,912
Avg. Vol
34,319
52-wk High
Rs4,839.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,462.00

About

Force Motors Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles. Its product range includes Small Commercial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs48,103.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 13.18
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

Latest News about FORC.BO

BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts Sept domestic SCV, LCV sales of 1,202 units

* Sept domestic UV, SUV, tractors sales of 1,596 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2wwpBWn Further company coverage:

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Force Motors enters non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-RPS)

* Says entered into a non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-Rps)

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts August total domestic sales of 2,443 units

* August total domestic sales of 2,443 units Source text - http://bit.ly/2w2dnUj Further company coverage:

Sep 05 2017

BRIEF-India's Force Motors June total domestic sales 2,221 units

July 5 India's Force Motors Ltd: * June domestic LCV and SCV sales of 1302 units * June domestic UV, SUV, and tractors sales of 919 units * June total domestic sales 2221 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF-India's Force Motors May domestic total sales 1967 units

* May domestic total sales of 1,967 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 05 2017

BRIEF-Force Motors April domestic SCV and LCV sales of 1,048 units

* April exports of 153 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 04 2017
