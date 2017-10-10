Edition:
United States

Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)

FOUG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

89.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.90 (+2.16%)
Prev Close
€88.06
Open
€88.50
Day's High
€89.98
Day's Low
€88.42
Volume
513,548
Avg. Vol
274,585
52-wk High
€89.98
52-wk Low
€60.08

Chart for

About

Eiffage SA is a France-based construction and concessions group. It carries out its activities through five divisions: Construction, providing construction, property development and civil engineering services; Public Works, engaged in road construction, from new projects and maintenance to the production of coatings and binding... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,816.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 98.00
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about FOUG.PA

BRIEF-Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​

* BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​

Oct 10 2017

Credit Mutuel sells stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​

PARIS, Oct 10 French cooperative bank Credit Mutuel has sold its stakes in aero engine maker Safran and construction company Eiffage, it said on Tuesday.

Oct 10 2017

Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Aug 31 2017

Construction group Eiffage H1 profits rise, in talks over buying Saipem unit

PARIS, Aug 30 Construction group Eiffage maintained its full-year target for higher profits and revenue after posting an increase in first-half earnings, and said it was in talks over buying a business from Italy's Saipem .

Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Bioservo Technologies signs research and development agreement with Eiffage

* SIGNS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH EIFFAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Aug 24 2017

UPDATE 3-Beleaguered Carillion wins HS2 rail contract, shares jump

* Shares up on news, fell 70 pct last week after writedown (Adds details, background)

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-Eiffage wins €190 million contract to build the new headquarters of BNP Paribas Fortis

* WINS €190 MILLION CONTRACT TO BUILD THE NEW HEADQUARTERS OF BNP PARIBAS FORTIS IN BRUSSELS

Jun 21 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Eiffage price guidance is 77 Euros to market- Bookrunner

* Eiffage- bookrunner says price guidance is 77 Euros to market Further company coverage:

May 15 2017
» More FOUG.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates