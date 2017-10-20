Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPEG_p.DE)
FPEG_p.DE on Xetra
49.92EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.17 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€50.09
Open
€50.12
Day's High
€50.44
Day's Low
€49.76
Volume
129,267
Avg. Vol
145,552
52-wk High
€51.91
52-wk Low
€36.80
About
Fuchs Petrolub SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement... (more)
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€6,497.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18