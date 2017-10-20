Edition:
United States

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPEG_p.DE)

FPEG_p.DE on Xetra

49.92EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.17 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€50.09
Open
€50.12
Day's High
€50.44
Day's Low
€49.76
Volume
129,267
Avg. Vol
145,552
52-wk High
€51.91
52-wk Low
€36.80

Chart for

About

Fuchs Petrolub SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,497.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates