Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FREG.DE)

Senvest Management shorting drug stocks Insys, Akorn, Fresenius TEL AVIV, Oct 3 New York-based Senvest Management is shorting three drug stocks, Insys Therapeutics Inc , Akorn Inc and Fresenius SE, its chief executive Richard Mashaal said on Tuesday,

BRIEF-Fresenius refinances 3.8 bln euro credit agreement * Credit agreement has volume of around 3.8 billion euros, consists of revolving facilities and term loans with maturities in 2021 and 2022

Fresenius Q2 adjusted earnings jump on new drug launches FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Diversified German healthcare group Fresenius, controlled by a charitable trust, saw adjusted net income jump 21 percent, bolstered by new drug launches at its U.S. generic infusion division Kabi and by newly-acquired Quironsalud, Spain's largest hospital chain.

Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey BERLIN, July 21 Fresenius named Rachel Empey as its chief financial officer on Friday, poaching her from Telefonica Deutschland.

BRIEF-Fresenius SE says Akorn shareholders approved merger * At yesterday's special meeting, shareholders of Akorn, Inc., have approved merger agreement with fresenius kabi, with 83.9 percent of outstanding shares being voted in favour of transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Akorn shareholders vote to approve merger agreement with Fresenius Kabi * Akorn shareholders vote to approve merger agreement with Fresenius Kabi

BRIEF-Fresenius says Fresenius Kabi expands production site in Portugal‍​ * ABOUT 80 NEW JOBS ARE BEING CREATED AT THE SANTIAGO DE BESTEIROS PLANT BY THE EXPANSION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tUfsVP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Stroeer says shareholder meeting agrees dividend increase * following highly successful fiscal year 2016, the annual general meeting agrees to a substantial dividend increase to 1.10 euros.

BRIEF-Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution supply * Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution (pas) supply