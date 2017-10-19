Edition:
United States

Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)

FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

520.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.60 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs524.80
Open
Rs525.90
Day's High
Rs527.00
Day's Low
Rs516.95
Volume
46,464
Avg. Vol
937,114
52-wk High
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45

Chart for

About

Future Retail Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental store facilities under various formats. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of multi-brand retail trade. The Company has access to approximately 20 compact... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs254,800.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 489.81
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates