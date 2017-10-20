FirstService Corp (FSV.TO)
FSV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
90.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
90.17CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.62 (+0.69%)
$0.62 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
$89.55
$89.55
Open
$89.86
$89.86
Day's High
$90.50
$90.50
Day's Low
$89.63
$89.63
Volume
24,485
24,485
Avg. Vol
38,513
38,513
52-wk High
$90.80
$90.80
52-wk Low
$52.28
$52.28
About
Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,121.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.61
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|0.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18