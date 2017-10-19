TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)
* To acquire Plexus’s Wellhead exploration equipment and services business
* PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL PEREGRINO PHASE II PROJECT IN BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces implementation of share repurchase program on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris
* TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program
* TechnipFMC Plc - on September 14 co units entered into new commercial paper dealer agreements - SEC filing
* Press release TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project West of Shetland
* Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada
Bahrain's Bapco to meet Technip-led consortium for talks on refinery expansion
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 22 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) will meet a consortium led by France's Technip for further talks over the planned expansion of Bahrain's only oil refinery, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Exclusive: Petrobras to amend pre-salt riser contract with TechnipFMC
RIO DE JANEIRO Petróleo Brasileiro SA is in talks to amend terms of a contract on pipeline connections supplied by TechnipFMC Plc to ensure smooth exploration and production activities at the Brazilian oil company's most promising offshore development, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
* TECHNIPFMC AWARDED INTEGRATED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL VISUND NORD IOR PROJECT