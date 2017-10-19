Edition:
United States

TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)

FTI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.92EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.44 (-2.06%)
Prev Close
€21.36
Open
€21.33
Day's High
€21.53
Day's Low
€20.80
Volume
3,192,966
Avg. Vol
1,574,861
52-wk High
€66.96
52-wk Low
€20.80

Chart for

About

TechnipFMC plc is involved in oil and gas projects, and provides related technologies, systems and services. The Company’s segments include subsea, onshore/offshore and surface projects. It offers a range of products and services and integrated solutions. Its Subsea products include trees, manifolds, controls, templates,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $11,661.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 467.22
Dividend: 2.20
Yield (%): 8.83

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 67.67 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.27 11.32
ROE: -- 4.80 15.18

Latest News about FTI.PA

BRIEF-TechnipFMC to buy Plexus’ exploration wellhead business

* To acquire Plexus’s Wellhead exploration equipment and services business

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for the Statoil Peregrino Phase II project in Brazil

* PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL PEREGRINO PHASE II PROJECT IN BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC announces share buyback programme

* Announces implementation of share repurchase program on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program

* TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program

Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC - units enter new commercial paper dealer agreements

* TechnipFMC Plc - on September 14 co units entered into new commercial paper dealer agreements - SEC filing

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project west of Shetland

* Press release TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project West of Shetland

Sep 14 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

* Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

Aug 29 2017

Bahrain's Bapco to meet Technip-led consortium for talks on refinery expansion

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 22 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) will meet a consortium led by France's Technip for further talks over the planned expansion of Bahrain's only oil refinery, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Aug 22 2017

Exclusive: Petrobras to amend pre-salt riser contract with TechnipFMC

RIO DE JANEIRO Petróleo Brasileiro SA is in talks to amend terms of a contract on pipeline connections supplied by TechnipFMC Plc to ensure smooth exploration and production activities at the Brazilian oil company's most promising offshore development, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Jun 23 2017

BRIEF-TECHNIPFMC AWARDED INTEGRATED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL VISUND NORD IOR PROJECT

* TECHNIPFMC AWARDED INTEGRATED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL VISUND NORD IOR PROJECT

Jun 13 2017
» More FTI.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates