TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)

BRIEF-TechnipFMC to buy Plexus’ exploration wellhead business * To acquire Plexus’s Wellhead exploration equipment and services business

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for the Statoil Peregrino Phase II project in Brazil * PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL PEREGRINO PHASE II PROJECT IN BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-TechnipFMC announces share buyback programme * Announces implementation of share repurchase program on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris

BRIEF-TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program * TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program

BRIEF-TechnipFMC - units enter new commercial paper dealer agreements * TechnipFMC Plc - on September 14 co units entered into new commercial paper dealer agreements - SEC filing

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project west of Shetland * Press release TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project West of Shetland

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada * Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

Bahrain's Bapco to meet Technip-led consortium for talks on refinery expansion KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 22 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) will meet a consortium led by France's Technip for further talks over the planned expansion of Bahrain's only oil refinery, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Exclusive: Petrobras to amend pre-salt riser contract with TechnipFMC RIO DE JANEIRO Petróleo Brasileiro SA is in talks to amend terms of a contract on pipeline connections supplied by TechnipFMC Plc to ensure smooth exploration and production activities at the Brazilian oil company's most promising offshore development, a spokeswoman said on Friday.