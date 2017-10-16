Edition:
Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)

FTS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$46.78
Open
$46.75
Day's High
$46.97
Day's Low
$46.72
Volume
643,238
Avg. Vol
776,369
52-wk High
$47.06
52-wk Low
$39.58

About

Fortis Inc. is a Canada-based electric and gas utility holding company. The Company's segments include Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated Utilities. The Regulated Utilities segment includes Regulated Electric & Gas Utilities-the United States, which consists of ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC Holdings), UNS Energy Corporation and... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $19,634.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 419.45
Dividend: 0.43
Yield (%): 3.63

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about FTS.TO

BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase

* Fortis Inc. provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25% quarterly dividend increase

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share

* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share from 1,090 won/share

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Fortis issues 11th series convertible bonds worth 500.0 mln won

* Says it completed issuance of 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 500.0 million won

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-Fortis Inc announces termination of consumer share purchase plan

* Fortis Inc announces termination of consumer share purchase plan

Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share

* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share from 1,155 won/share

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series bonds to 1,145 won/share

* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series bonds to 1,145 won/share from 1,155 won/share

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-Fortis says purchase agreement between co and Teck has been terminated

* Says BC Hydro has exercised its right of first offer to acquire Teck's two-thirds interest in Waneta dam

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-Fortis reports strong second quarter earnings of $257 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Fortis to buy 26.1 pct stake in cosmetic distribution firm for 1 bln won

* Says it will buy 39,533 shares of a cosmetic distribution firm for 1 billion won and will hold 26.1 percent stake(39,533 shares) in target company after transaction

Jun 21 2017

Fortis could top growth goal with new power, LNG projects

Canadian energy company Fortis Inc could beat its annual 5 percent growth target with new LNG and power transmission projects in the United States and Canada, the company's chief executive said in an interview on Monday.

Jun 05 2017
