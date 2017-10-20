Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV (FUNO11.MX)
FUNO11.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.53MXN
20 Oct 2017
30.53MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.16%)
$-0.05 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$30.58
$30.58
Open
$30.12
$30.12
Day's High
$30.81
$30.81
Day's Low
$30.12
$30.12
Volume
11,962,851
11,962,851
Avg. Vol
7,155,530
7,155,530
52-wk High
$36.75
$36.75
52-wk Low
$27.62
$27.62
About
Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV (Fibra Uno) is a Mexico-based company engaged in the operation of commercial real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on operating and developing a range of real estate assets for leasing, mainly in the industrial, retail and office segments. It aims at acquisition, development,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$114,575.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,746.73
|Dividend:
|0.52
|Yield (%):
|6.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18