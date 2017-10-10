Edition:
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO)

FVI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$5.47
Open
$5.45
Day's High
$5.54
Day's Low
$5.41
Volume
220,931
Avg. Vol
457,811
52-wk High
$10.32
52-wk Low
$5.41

About

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canada-based mining company engaged in silver mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine (Caylloma) in southern Peru and the San Jose silver and gold mine (San Jose) in southern... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.87
Market Cap(Mil.): $885.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 159.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.95 15.18

Latest News about FVI.TO

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines' CEO buys 131,800 shares at price of $4.51/share​

* CEO Jorge Ganoza acquired 131,800 common shares of company on open market, at a price of $4.51 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2017

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017

May 24 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna provides exploration update for the Caylloma mine in Peru

* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru

May 18 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on regulatory review

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says providing update on regulatory review of co's 2015 annual filings by United States Securities And Exchange Commission

May 01 2017
