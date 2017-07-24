Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange
272.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
272.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.80 (-0.29%)
-0.80 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
273.70
273.70
Open
277.10
277.10
Day's High
281.20
281.20
Day's Low
270.60
270.60
Volume
1,481,829
1,481,829
Avg. Vol
3,703,919
3,703,919
52-wk High
326.60
326.60
52-wk Low
91.73
91.73
About
Ferrexpo plc is an iron ore pellet producer. The Company produces, develops and markets its principal product, iron ore pellets, for sale to the metallurgical industry. The Company's operations are vertically integrated from iron ore mining through to iron ore concentrate, and pellet production and subsequent logistics. It... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,602.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|588.62
|Dividend:
|2.54
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18
LPC-Ukraine’s Ferrexpo raising US$350m pre-export loan
LONDON, July 24 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo is raising a four-year pre-export syndicated loan of up to US$350m, banking sources said on Monday.