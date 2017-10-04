Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)

Edition:
About

Goldcorp Inc. is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company's segments include Red Lake Gold Mines... (more)

Latest News about G.TO

Mexico gold mine blockade ended without output hit - Goldcorp

Oct 4 Protesters have lifted a blockade at the Penasquito gold mine in northern central Mexico without any impact on production, mine operator Goldcorp said on Wednesday.

Oct 04 2017

Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico

MEXICO CITY Protesters in northern Mexico blocked access for a fourth day on Monday to a gold mine operated by Canada's Goldcorp over a water dispute, a development that could hit the facility's production of the precious metal.

Oct 02 2017

Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 Protesters in northern Mexico blocked access for a fourth day on Monday to a gold mine operated by Canada's Goldcorp over a water dispute, a development that could hit the facility's production of the precious metal.

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp

* Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp and agreement to acquire remainder of KSP project

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Exeter Resource Corp announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp

* Exeter Resource Corporation announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp

Jul 31 2017

Canadian miner Goldcorp may sell royalties portfolio

VANCOUVER, July 27 Goldcorp Inc is looking to sell royalties it owns on a number of mining projects it has sold in recent years, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the Canadian gold miner nears the end of a series of non-core asset sales.

Jul 27 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares gain, Cenovus jumps

TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Thursday, as higher oil prices broadly boosted energy stocks and Cenovus Energy Inc soared after saying asset sales could exceed its estimates, while Goldcorp Inc weighed as its earnings disappointed.

Jul 27 2017

Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave

VANCOUVER Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.

Jul 26 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Goldcorp earnings beat analyst estimates, CFO to leave

VANCOUVER, July 26 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday and lowered its forecast for costs this year, while also announcing that its chief financial officer, Russell Ball, would leave the company.

Jul 26 2017

Goldcorp posts quarterly profit as costs fall; CFO to leave

July 26 Canadian gold producer Goldcorp Inc reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by lower costs.

Jul 26 2017
