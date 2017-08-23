Edition:
United States

Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)

G24n.DE on Xetra

33.92EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
€33.78
Open
€34.00
Day's High
€34.15
Day's Low
€33.82
Volume
72,574
Avg. Vol
128,803
52-wk High
€35.80
52-wk Low
€28.39

Chart for

About

Scout24 AG, formerly Asa NewCo GmbH, is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the Internet services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides digital classified advertisement platforms in Germany and other European countries, notably Scout24.com, ImmobilienScout24.de and Autoscout24.com. The Company owns the... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,650.33
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 107.60
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 0.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.77 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.82 11.32
ROE: -- 19.83 15.18

Latest News about G24n.DE

BRIEF-Scout24 buys Austrian Gebrauchtwagen.at

* DGAP-NEWS: SCOUT24 AG: AUTOSCOUT24 ACQUIRES AUSTRIAN DIGITAL MARKETPLACE FOR AUTOMOTIVE GEBRAUCHTWAGEN.AT

Aug 23 2017

BRIEF-Scout24 reduces debt, prepayment of EUR 30 mln towards syndicated loan​

* DGAP-NEWS: SCOUT24 AG FURTHER REDUCES DEBT BY MAKING FIRST VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT TOWARDS NEW BANK LOAN

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-Scout24 H1 net income attributable to parent company up at EUR 54.9 million

* DGAP-NEWS: SCOUT24 AG CONTINUES ITS REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH PATH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-Scout24 Q1 group ordinary oper EBITDA up 8.2% to EUR 56.5 mln

* SCOUT24 AG REPORTS SUCCESSFUL FIRST QUARTER 2017 WITH SOLID TOP- AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH

May 10 2017
» More G24n.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates