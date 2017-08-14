Edition:
United States

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAGR.SI)

GAGR.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

0.38SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$0.38
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
14,828,014
52-wk High
$0.45
52-wk Low
$0.34

Chart for

About

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd is a palm oil plantation company. The Company is engaged as an investment holding company. Its primary activities include cultivating and harvesting oil palm trees, processing fresh fruit bunches (FFB) into crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel (PK), refining CPO into industrial and consumer products, as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): $4,878.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,837.55
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 1.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.36 11.32
ROE: -- 15.75 15.18

Latest News about GAGR.SI

Golden Agri-Resources posts Q2 underlying profit

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a second-quarter profit on an operating basis, helped by a recovery in plantation output.

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources posts HY net profit attributable of $59.4 mln

* HY net profit attributable to owners of company $59.4 million versus $133.6 million

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources continues to have a positive outlook for FY 2017

* GAR continues to have a positive outlook for full year 2017 supported by increasing production volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 14 2017

UPDATE 1-Golden Agri-Resources' underlying profit climbs on higher palm prices

* Says CPO prices sustainable at current levels (Adds comment from call, details)

May 15 2017

BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources sees lower 2017 capex budget

* Golden Agri-Resources exec says CPO prices sustainable at current levels as global stocks remain low

May 15 2017

Forex losses half Golden Agri-Resources Q1 profit, revenue rises

SINGAPORE, May 15 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd's quarterly net profit fell by more than half from a year ago, hit by foreign exchange-related losses which largely wiped out most of the higher revenues from stronger palm oil prices.

May 15 2017
» More GAGR.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates