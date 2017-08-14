Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (GAGR.SI)
0.38SGD
20 Oct 2017
$0.38
14,828,014
$0.45
$0.34
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,878.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12,837.55
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|1.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|15.75
|15.18
Golden Agri-Resources posts Q2 underlying profit
SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Singapore-listed palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd posted a second-quarter profit on an operating basis, helped by a recovery in plantation output.
BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources posts HY net profit attributable of $59.4 mln
* HY net profit attributable to owners of company $59.4 million versus $133.6 million
BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources continues to have a positive outlook for FY 2017
* GAR continues to have a positive outlook for full year 2017 supported by increasing production volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Golden Agri-Resources' underlying profit climbs on higher palm prices
* Says CPO prices sustainable at current levels (Adds comment from call, details)
BRIEF-Golden Agri-Resources sees lower 2017 capex budget
* Golden Agri-Resources exec says CPO prices sustainable at current levels as global stocks remain low
Forex losses half Golden Agri-Resources Q1 profit, revenue rises
SINGAPORE, May 15 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd's quarterly net profit fell by more than half from a year ago, hit by foreign exchange-related losses which largely wiped out most of the higher revenues from stronger palm oil prices.