Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (GAME.NS)
GAME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
164.30INR
19 Oct 2017
164.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.65 (+1.01%)
Rs1.65 (+1.01%)
Prev Close
Rs162.65
Rs162.65
Open
Rs163.00
Rs163.00
Day's High
Rs166.45
Rs166.45
Day's Low
Rs159.30
Rs159.30
Volume
46,748
46,748
Avg. Vol
123,776
123,776
52-wk High
Rs178.90
Rs178.90
52-wk Low
Rs75.80
Rs75.80
About
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited offers Raw and Refine Soya Oil, Maize Starch, Soya De-Oiled Cake and Liquid Glucose. The Company's segments include Cotton Yarn, Maize Processing, Agro Processing, Power and Others. The Agro Processing segment includes solvent extraction, flour mill and cattle feed operations. The Power segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,839.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|114.67
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|0.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18