Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)
GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
188.00INR
19 Oct 2017
188.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs188.05
Rs188.05
Open
Rs188.05
Rs188.05
Day's High
Rs192.65
Rs192.65
Day's Low
Rs184.80
Rs184.80
Volume
13,625
13,625
Avg. Vol
221,200
221,200
52-wk High
Rs209.00
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04
Rs112.04
About
Gayatri Projects Limited is an infrastructure company. The Company focuses on Roads Projects, Industrial Projects and Power Projects. The Company is engaged in construction and project activities. It executes civil works, including roads, canals, airport runways, ports and harbors, dams and reservoirs, and railways across India.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,411.98
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|177.25
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18