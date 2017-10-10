Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi secures $250 mln within the framework of international borrowing program * SAID ON MONDAY SECURED $250 MILLION LOAN WITH A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF ITS INTERNATIONAL BORROWING PROGRAM

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi sells NPL portfolio of 229.4 mln lira for 13.4 mln lira * SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 229.4 MILLION LIRA FOR 13.4 MILLION LIRA TO SÜMER VARLIK YÖNETIM AND DESTEK VARLIK YÖNETIM‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi signs agreement to secure EUR 200 million equivalent * SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE A EUR 200 MILLION EQUIVALENT WITH 5 OR 6 YEARS MATURITY UNDER COVERED BOND PROGRAMME‍​

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi faces fine and damage claim from French court and treasury * FACES FINE OF EURO 8 MILLION IN CASE IN FRANCE WITH RESPECT TO ACCOUNT CLOSURE ACTIONS TAKEN BY BANK IN MID-2009 ‍​

Turkey's Garanti bank's board chairman resigns ANKARA, Sept 19 Turkey's Garanti Bank , one of the country's biggest private lenders, said on Tuesday its board chairman Ferit Sahenk had resigned.

Turkey's Garanti Bank Q2 net profit rises 1 percent ISTANBUL, July 28 Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted an unconsolidated net profit up 1 percent year-on-year to 1.55 billion lira ($439 million) in the second quarter, according to a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

Turkey banks see weak demand for project finance deals ISTANBUL Project finance by Turkish banks is likely to decline to $12 billion this year, a drop of two-thirds from two years ago, as demand has been hit by lower energy prices and high financing costs, a senior executive at Garanti Bank said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi signs financing deal with IFC for $150 mln equivalent in lira * SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT TO TURKISH LIRA FINANCING, WITH 5 YEARS MATURITY FROM INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION (IFC) UNDER COVERED BOND PROGRAMME Source text for Eikon:

BRIEF-Garanti Bankasi mandates banks for syndicated term loan * Signs a mandate letter in order to authorize 19 banks as mandated lead arrangers for the grant of a syndicated term loan with a maturity of 367 days