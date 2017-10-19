Edition:
Gateway Distriparks Ltd (GATE.NS)

GATE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

239.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs239.75
Open
Rs236.85
Day's High
Rs240.90
Day's Low
Rs236.70
Volume
15,297
Avg. Vol
210,544
52-wk High
Rs292.20
52-wk Low
Rs210.35

About

Gateway Distriparks Limited is an integrated logistics facilitator. The Company's principal business activities include storage and warehousing, which includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals and textiles. It also includes storage of goods in foreign trade zones.... (more)

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.11 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.91 11.32
ROE: -- 10.44 15.18

