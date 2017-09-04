Edition:
United States

Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.45
Day's High
Rs116.45
Day's Low
Rs114.55
Volume
145,069
Avg. Vol
606,315
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20

Chart for

About

Gati Limited is engaged in the express distribution and supply chain solutions. The Company's segments include Express Distribution and Supply Chain, which covers integrated cargo services, such as road, rail and air transportation; Shipping, which covers sea transportation, and Fuel Stations, which covers fuel stations dealing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,453.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 108.24
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.11 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.91 11.32
ROE: -- 10.44 15.18

Latest News about GATI.NS

REFILE-BRIEF-‍LightInTheBox, Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

* ‍LightInTheBox and Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India​

Sep 04 2017
» More GATI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates