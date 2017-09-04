Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)
GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
115.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.55 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.45
Day's High
Rs116.45
Day's Low
Rs114.55
Volume
145,069
Avg. Vol
606,315
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20
About
Gati Limited is engaged in the express distribution and supply chain solutions. The Company's segments include Express Distribution and Supply Chain, which covers integrated cargo services, such as road, rail and air transportation; Shipping, which covers sea transportation, and Fuel Stations, which covers fuel stations dealing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|25.11
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|ROI:
|7.91
|ROE:
|10.44
REFILE-BRIEF-LightInTheBox, Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India
* LightInTheBox and Gati form strategic business partnership aimed at e-commerce market in India