Edition:
United States

Bilfinger SE (GBFG.DE)

GBFG.DE on Xetra

34.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.44 (-1.26%)
Prev Close
€35.04
Open
€35.29
Day's High
€35.29
Day's Low
€34.56
Volume
195,331
Avg. Vol
209,468
52-wk High
€40.72
52-wk Low
€30.70

Chart for

About

Bilfinger SE is an international industrial services provider. The Company provides customized engineering and services to customers in the process industry. Its Industrial business segment includes industrial maintenance; insulation, scaffolding and painting; oil and gas, and engineering solutions. The Industrial business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,529.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.21
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 2.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about GBFG.DE

UPDATE 1-EQT has no plans for quick exit from Ottobock, Sivantos

MUNICH, Sept 7 Private equity firm EQT has no plans for a quick exit from either prosthetics maker Ottobock or hearing aids manufacturer Sivantos Group, EQT partner Marcus Brennecke said.

Sep 07 2017

EQT has no plans for quick exit from Ottobock, Sivantos

MUNICH, Sept 7 Private equity firm EQT has no plans for a quick exit from either prosthetics maker Ottobock or hearing aids manufacturer Sivantos Group, EQT partner Marcus Brennecke said.

Sep 07 2017

Bilfinger swings to second-quarter loss, hit by provisions for U.S. projects

BERLIN German engineering services firm Bilfinger reported a second-quarter operating loss on Monday, hit by provisions for U.S. projects as it undergoes a new phase of restructuring under Chief Executive Tom Blades.

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-Bilfinger CFO: well covered with risk provisions for US projects

* Bilfinger cfo says believes is well covered with current risk provisions for US legacy projects Further company coverage:

Aug 14 2017

UPDATE 2-Bilfinger swings to Q2 loss, hit by provisions for U.S. projects

* Shares rise 2.3 percent (Adds analyst's comment, share price reaction)

Aug 14 2017

Bilfinger swings to Q2 loss, hit by provisions for US projects

BERLIN, Aug 14 German engineering services firm Bilfinger reported an unexpected second-quarter operating loss, as it undergoes a new phase of restructuring under Chief Executive Tom Blades.

Aug 14 2017

UPDATE 1-Bilfinger shares fall after first profit warning under Blades

* CEO says believes now through with reassessing legacy projects

Jul 12 2017

Bilfinger says has completed risk assessment of legacy projects

FRANKFURT, July 12 German engineering services firm Bilfinger believes it has finished reassessing the risks from old projects, its chief executive said on Wednesday after provisions for legacy projects in the United States caused it to issue a profit warning.

Jul 12 2017

UPDATE 2-Bilfinger issues first profit warning under new CEO

* Says resolutely working through legacy projects (Adds details on Q2, mid-term targets, background)

Jul 11 2017

Bilfinger issues profit warning on legacy U.S projects

FRANKFURT, July 11 German engineering services group Bilfinger issued its first profit warning in more than two years on Wednesday, blaming legacy U.S. projects that new Chief Executive Thomas Blades is trying to work his way through.

Jul 11 2017
» More GBFG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates