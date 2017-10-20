Grupo Carso SAB de CV (GCARSOA1.MX)
GCARSOA1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
65.15MXN
20 Oct 2017
65.15MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.05 (-0.08%)
$-0.05 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
$65.20
$65.20
Open
$66.43
$66.43
Day's High
$66.70
$66.70
Day's Low
$65.00
$65.00
Volume
302,820
302,820
Avg. Vol
381,319
381,319
52-wk High
$92.40
$92.40
52-wk Low
$65.00
$65.00
About
Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds interests in various companies, which operate in the industrial, retail, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. The Company's segments include Retail, Industrial, Infrastructure and Construction, and Carso Energy. The Company's subsidiaries include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$147,980.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,269.63
|Dividend:
|0.45
|Yield (%):
|1.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.93
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.88
|15.18
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Dell Inc. (4331.HK)
|--
|--
|Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WALMEX.MX)
|$42.00
|+0.08