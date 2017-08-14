Edition:
United States

Gibson Energy Inc (GEI.TO)

GEI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
$17.61
Open
$17.54
Day's High
$17.60
Day's Low
$17.44
Volume
230,565
Avg. Vol
231,186
52-wk High
$20.31
52-wk Low
$15.57

Chart for

About

Gibson Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated service provider to the oil and gas industry with operations across producing regions throughout North America. The Company is engaged in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.42
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,503.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 142.66
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 7.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

Latest News about GEI.TO

Gibson Energy's biggest shareholder calls for strategic review

CALGARY, Alberta M&G Investment Management Ltd, the largest shareholder in Canada's Gibson Energy , on Monday urged the Calgary-based oil and gas infrastructure company to launch a strategic review process to cut costs and boost returns.

Aug 14 2017

UPDATE 1-Gibson Energy's biggest shareholder calls for strategic review

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 M&G Investment Management Ltd, the largest shareholder in Canada's Gibson Energy, on Monday urged the Calgary-based oil and gas infrastructure company to launch a strategic review process to cut costs and boost returns.

Aug 14 2017

Gibson Energy's biggest shareholder calls for strategic review

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 M&G Investment Management Ltd, the largest shareholder in Canada's Gibson Energy, on Monday urged the Calgary-based oil and gas infrastructure company to launch a strategic review process to cut costs and boost returns.

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-‍M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co

* M&G Investments requests initiation of strategic review process for Gibson Energy Inc.

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-CANEX Metals receives exploration permits for Gibson

* Canex Metals Inc - ‍Received exploration permits for Gibson gold-silver project in British Columbia​

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Gibsons announces change to board of directors

* Gibson Energy Inc says announced that incoming president and chief executive officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to board of directors

Jun 19 2017

BRIEF-Gibsons reports qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Gibsons reports financial results for first quarter 2017 and pending retirement of CEO

May 08 2017
» More GEI.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates