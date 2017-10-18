Genting Singapore PLC (GENS.SI)
1.19SGD
9:25pm EDT
$-0.01 (-0.83%)
$1.20
$1.20
$1.20
$1.19
1,144,600
20,991,961
$1.22
$0.74
|Beta:
|1.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$14,512.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12,094.03
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|2.92
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|41.41
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.64
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|22.09
|15.18
BRIEF-Genting Singapore prices issuance of Japanese yen-denominated bonds
* Priced issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated Japanese yen-denominated bonds at 0.669% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Genting Singapore markets debut Samurai bonds
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (IFR) - Genting Singapore, the operator of the Resorts World casino resort, has begun marketing its maiden Samurai bonds.
BRIEF-Genting Singapore proposes issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated JPY-denominated bonds in Japan
* Proposed issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated JPY-denominated bonds in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont
* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation
BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
* Appointment of Jonathan Asherson as an Independent Non-Executive Director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Genting Singapore updates on 5.125 pct perpetual subordinated capital securities
* Pdf 1: Genting Singapore Plc (Genting Singapore Plc $1,800,000,000 & $500,000,000 5.125% Perpetual Subordinated Capital Securities)
BRIEF-Genting Singapore says Q1 net profit attributable S$181.1 mln vs S$10.8 mln
* Q1 net profit attributable S$ 181.1 million versus S$10.8 million
BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces resignation of Joscelyn Tan Bee Leng as joint company secretary
* Wishes to announce resignation of Joscelyn Tan Bee Leng as joint company secretary