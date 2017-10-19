Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)
GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
61.20INR
19 Oct 2017
61.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.58%)
Rs0.35 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs60.85
Rs60.85
Open
Rs61.30
Rs61.30
Day's High
Rs62.00
Rs62.00
Day's Low
Rs60.80
Rs60.80
Volume
384,950
384,950
Avg. Vol
905,833
905,833
52-wk High
Rs65.35
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75
Rs32.75
About
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited is engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on turnkey basis. The Company operates through power segment. The Company's metering solutions include a range of electricity meters, such as multi-functional single... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,742.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|257.23
|Dividend:
|0.35
|Yield (%):
|0.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18