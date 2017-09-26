Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)
GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Geojit Financial Services Limited, formerly Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited, is a retail financial services company. The Company offers a portfolio of savings and investment solutions. The Company's products and services include equities, derivatives, custody accounts, mutual funds, life insurance and general... (more)
|2.13
|Rs32,065.47
|237.17
|1.25
|0.92
|--
|--
|--
|--
BRIEF-Geojit Financial Services approves increase in authorised share capital
Sept 26 Geojit Financial Services Ltd * Says approved increase in authorised share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2fnmOI9 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Geojit Financial Services June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol profit 162.2 million rupees versus 120.5 million rupees year ago