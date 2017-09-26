Edition:
United States

Geojit Financial Services Ltd (GEOJ.NS)

GEOJ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

135.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.85 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs134.75
Open
Rs135.60
Day's High
Rs136.10
Day's Low
Rs134.10
Volume
110,755
Avg. Vol
578,431
52-wk High
Rs147.05
52-wk Low
Rs31.90

Chart for

About

Geojit Financial Services Limited, formerly Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Limited, is a retail financial services company. The Company offers a portfolio of savings and investment solutions. The Company's products and services include equities, derivatives, custody accounts, mutual funds, life insurance and general... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs32,065.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 237.17
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 110.18 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.09 11.32
ROE: -- 6.13 15.18

Latest News about GEOJ.NS

BRIEF-Geojit Financial Services approves increase in authorised share capital

Sept 26 Geojit Financial Services Ltd * Says approved increase in authorised share capital of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2fnmOI9 Further company coverage:

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-India's Geojit Financial Services June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 162.2 million rupees versus 120.5 million rupees year ago

Jul 25 2017
» More GEOJ.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates