Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)
GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
396.25INR
19 Oct 2017
396.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.60 (+0.15%)
Rs0.60 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs395.65
Rs395.65
Open
Rs396.05
Rs396.05
Day's High
Rs404.35
Rs404.35
Day's Low
Rs395.00
Rs395.00
Volume
34,003
34,003
Avg. Vol
95,902
95,902
52-wk High
Rs477.50
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45
Rs336.45
About
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is engaged in the business of providing shipping services. The Company's segments include shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to the oil companies in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs60,574.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|150.78
|Dividend:
|6.50
|Yield (%):
|2.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.43
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.59
|15.18