Edition:
United States

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)

GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

396.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs395.65
Open
Rs396.05
Day's High
Rs404.35
Day's Low
Rs395.00
Volume
34,003
Avg. Vol
95,902
52-wk High
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45

Chart for

About

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited is engaged in the business of providing shipping services. The Company's segments include shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to the oil companies in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs60,574.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 150.78
Dividend: 6.50
Yield (%): 2.51

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.43 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.38 11.32
ROE: -- 12.59 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates