Ge T&D India Ltd (GETD.NS)

377.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs2.80 (+0.75%)
Rs375.15
Rs378.75
Rs379.95
Rs376.00
6,158
140,737
Rs433.80
Rs277.85

GE T&D India Limited, formerly ALSTOM T&D India Limited, is engaged in offering switchgear of all types, control panels, power transformers, electrical substation projects and services. The Company operates through Domestic and Overseas segments. The Company offers a portfolio of products, solutions, automation and services,... (more)

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs96,593.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 256.05
Dividend: 1.80
Yield (%): 0.48

P/E (TTM): -- 54.78 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.57 11.32
ROE: -- 6.86 15.18

