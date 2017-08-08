Edition:
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)

GFG.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

94.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.70 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$93.80
Open
$93.80
Day's High
$94.50
Day's Low
$93.60
Volume
778,506
Avg. Vol
587,494
52-wk High
$95.20
52-wk Low
$37.30

About

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company's segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $108,364.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,146.72
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 0.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

Aug 08 2017

Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Tuesday reported an 18.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit from the previous year to 1.6 billion pesos ($104 million).

May 09 2017
