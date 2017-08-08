Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GFG.BA)
GFG.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
94.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.70 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$93.80
Open
$93.80
Day's High
$94.50
Day's Low
$93.60
Volume
778,506
Avg. Vol
587,494
52-wk High
$95.20
52-wk Low
$37.30
About
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (Grupo Financiero Galicia) is a financial services holding company. The Company's segments include Banking, Regional Credit Cards, CFA, Insurance and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses. Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. (Banco Galicia) is a subsidiary of the Company. Its banking business segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$108,364.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,146.72
|Dividend:
|0.18
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-quarter profit of $110 mln
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia SA on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1.8 billion pesos($110.3 million) for the second quarter, 33.5 percent higher than the same period last year.
Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts Q1 profit of $104 mln
BUENOS AIRES, May 9 Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on Tuesday reported an 18.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit from the previous year to 1.6 billion pesos ($104 million).
