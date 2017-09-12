Gold Fields Ltd (GFIJ.J)

Hummingbird Resources to take wing with Malian gold LONDON London-listed junior miner Hummingbird Resources is exploring for opportunities and investigating derivatives to manage gold price risk, as it brings online a Malian mine its much bigger previous owner Gold Fields rejected.

Sibanye swings to first-half loss, hit by lawsuit provision, impairments JOHANNESBURG South African precious metals producer Sibanye Gold reported an interim loss on Wednesday, citing impairments and provisions for an expected settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

BRIEF-Gold Fields announces sale of Darlot mine to Red 5 * Gold Fields Ltd - ‍sale of Darlot mine in Western Australia, through wholly owned unit, to Red 5 Limited for a total consideration of a $18.5 million​

UPDATE 2-Gold miners make provisions for possible settlement in lung disease lawsuit * Mining companies to attend appeal hearing in March (Adds Harmony Gold comment)

Gold Fields, Anglo American provision for lung disease lawsuit JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Gold Fields and global mining group Anglo American have set aside over $130 million between them for a possible settlement with miners who contracted lung diseases at work.

South Africa's Sibanye Gold finalizes $1 billion rights issue at 60 percent discount JOHANNESBURG South Africa's Sibanye Gold will tap shareholders for funds at a discount of 60 percent in a $1 billion rights issue, the mining company said on Thursday.