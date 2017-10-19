Edition:
United States

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)

GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

714.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs714.35
Open
Rs718.00
Day's High
Rs722.00
Day's Low
Rs710.00
Volume
25,541
Avg. Vol
91,306
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00

Chart for

About

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a producer of poly tetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin in India. The Company's segments include Chemicals, Power, Theatrical Exhibition and Wind Energy Business. The Chemicals segment includes refrigerant gases, anhydrous hydrochloric acid, caustic-chlorine,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.40
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs78,520.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 109.85
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates