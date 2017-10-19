Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)
GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
714.80INR
19 Oct 2017
714.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.06%)
Rs0.45 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs714.35
Rs714.35
Open
Rs718.00
Rs718.00
Day's High
Rs722.00
Rs722.00
Day's Low
Rs710.00
Rs710.00
Volume
25,541
25,541
Avg. Vol
91,306
91,306
52-wk High
Rs866.00
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00
Rs436.00
About
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited is a holding company. The Company is a producer of poly tetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) resin in India. The Company's segments include Chemicals, Power, Theatrical Exhibition and Wind Energy Business. The Chemicals segment includes refrigerant gases, anhydrous hydrochloric acid, caustic-chlorine,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs78,520.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|109.85
|Dividend:
|3.50
|Yield (%):
|0.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.35
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|18.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|26.36
|15.18