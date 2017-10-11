Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business * ‍CHRIS SCOFFIELD APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RAIL, AVIATION & ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS UNIT WITHIN INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION FROM NOV 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit Galliford Try is focusing on winning contracts that lower risks for builders after writedowns on large, fixed-price infrastructure projects contributed to 57 percent drop in its profits, the British construction firm said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021 * GALLIFORD TRY PLC - FY PRETAX PROFIT 58.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 135 MILLION STG IN 2016

BRIEF-Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework * HAS SECURED A PLACE ON A SIX-YEAR £750M FRAMEWORK TO DELIVER BUILDING PROJECTS FOR UNIVERSITIES ACROSS NORTH-EAST OF ENGLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)