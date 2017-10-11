Edition:
Galliford Try PLC (GFRD.L)

GFRD.L on London Stock Exchange

1,348.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
1,344.00
Open
1,353.00
Day's High
1,353.00
Day's Low
1,331.00
Volume
217,433
Avg. Vol
320,551
52-wk High
1,592.00
52-wk Low
1,134.72

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based house building and construction company. The Company operates through six segments: Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale throughout England. Partnerships and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.54
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,117.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 82.89
Dividend: 64.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about GFRD.L

BRIEF-Galliford names managing director of rail, aviation & environment business

* ‍CHRIS SCOFFIELD APPOINTED MANAGING DIRECTOR OF RAIL, AVIATION & ENVIRONMENT BUSINESS UNIT WITHIN INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION FROM NOV 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 11 2017

Galliford focuses on lower-risk contracts after construction hit

Galliford Try is focusing on winning contracts that lower risks for builders after writedowns on large, fixed-price infrastructure projects contributed to 57 percent drop in its profits, the British construction firm said on Wednesday.

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Homebuilder Galliford sees 60 pct growth in pretax profit to FY 2021

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - FY PRETAX PROFIT 58.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 135 MILLION STG IN 2016

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Galliford Try says appointed to universities’ 750 mln stg building framework

* HAS SECURED A PLACE ON A SIX-YEAR £750M FRAMEWORK TO DELIVER BUILDING PROJECTS FOR UNIVERSITIES ACROSS NORTH-EAST OF ENGLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Aug 04 2017

Homebuilder Galliford sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

July 11 British housebuilder Galliford Try , which pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis in April, said it expects full-year profit to come in at the top end of analysts' forecasts.

Jul 11 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates