BanRegio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV (GFREGIOO.MX)
GFREGIOO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
102.00MXN
20 Oct 2017
102.00MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.16 (+0.16%)
$0.16 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$101.84
$101.84
Open
$104.61
$104.61
Day's High
$105.99
$105.99
Day's Low
$101.58
$101.58
Volume
458,074
458,074
Avg. Vol
719,119
719,119
52-wk High
$132.76
$132.76
52-wk Low
$101.08
$101.08
About
BanRegio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV is a Mexico-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's activities are divided into seven areas: Medium-sized enterprises, which focuses on the provision of short and long-term commercial loans; Automotive, which offers car loans and vehicle leasing for... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$33,396.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|327.93
|Dividend:
|1.30
|Yield (%):
|1.28
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18