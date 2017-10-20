Edition:
BanRegio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV (GFREGIOO.MX)

GFREGIOO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

102.00MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.16 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$101.84
Open
$104.61
Day's High
$105.99
Day's Low
$101.58
Volume
458,074
Avg. Vol
719,119
52-wk High
$132.76
52-wk Low
$101.08

Chart for

About

BanRegio Grupo Financiero SAB de CV is a Mexico-based financial institution (the Bank) engaged in the banking sector. The Bank's activities are divided into seven areas: Medium-sized enterprises, which focuses on the provision of short and long-term commercial loans; Automotive, which offers car loans and vehicle leasing for... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): $33,396.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 327.93
Dividend: 1.30
Yield (%): 1.28

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates