G4S PLC (GFS.L)

BRIEF-G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre * G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned from his role as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre Further company coverage:

BRIEF-G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC * G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC Source text: http://bbc.in/2xkUnoH

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine * Safe haven precious metals miners in demand (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

UPDATE 3-Emerging market risks overshadow UK security firm G4S's H1 results * Company confident FY revenue growth in line with 4-6 pct aim

BRIEF-UK's G4S sees risks to growth from Asia, Middle East but overall positive on outlook * CEO sees downside risks to growth outlook from Asia, Middle East, upside risks from strong pipeline

Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's top share index was shaken from its summer lull on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions hit equity markets globally, sending investors into safe-havens such as gold mining stocks, while weak earnings weighed on shares in G4S.

Security giant G4S turnaround on track as H1 profit up 7.6 pct EDINBURGH, Aug 9 The world's largest security firm G4S said its ongoing turnaround was on track on Wednesday as it posted a 7.6 percent rise in first-half profit and forecast better contract potential ahead.

BRIEF-CORRECTED-G4s shares up 2 percent after posting 9 percent rise in q1 revenues (corrects ric) * Shares up 2 percent after posting 9 percent rise in q1 revenues (corrects ric) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UK security firm G4S makes strong start to 2017, Q1 revenues up 9 pct EDINBURGH, May 4 Global security firm G4S reported a strong start to the year on Thursday, with revenues up almost 9 percent thanks to good demand for its services around the world