G4S PLC (GFS.L)

GFS.L on London Stock Exchange

280.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.10 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
275.30
Open
277.10
Day's High
282.10
Day's Low
277.10
Volume
4,234,135
Avg. Vol
4,780,330
52-wk High
342.60
52-wk Low
217.00

G4S Plc is a security company specializing in the provision of security and related services to customers. The Company's segments include Africa, Asia Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and UK & Ireland. It offers Secure solutions products, including manned security and facilities management services, and Cash... (more)

Beta: 0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,350.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,551.59
Dividend: 3.59
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 26.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.27 11.32
ROE: -- 12.24 15.18

BRIEF-G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre

* G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned from his role as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre Further company coverage:

Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC

* G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC Source text: http://bbc.in/2xkUnoH

Sep 22 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine

* Safe haven precious metals miners in demand (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Aug 09 2017

UPDATE 3-Emerging market risks overshadow UK security firm G4S's H1 results

* Company confident FY revenue growth in line with 4-6 pct aim

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-UK's G4S sees risks to growth from Asia, Middle East but overall positive on outlook

* CEO sees downside risks to growth outlook from Asia, Middle East, upside risks from strong pipeline

Aug 09 2017

Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine

LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's top share index was shaken from its summer lull on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions hit equity markets globally, sending investors into safe-havens such as gold mining stocks, while weak earnings weighed on shares in G4S.

Aug 09 2017

Security giant G4S turnaround on track as H1 profit up 7.6 pct

EDINBURGH, Aug 9 The world's largest security firm G4S said its ongoing turnaround was on track on Wednesday as it posted a 7.6 percent rise in first-half profit and forecast better contract potential ahead.

Aug 09 2017

BRIEF-CORRECTED-G4s shares up 2 percent after posting 9 percent rise in q1 revenues (corrects ric)

* Shares up 2 percent after posting 9 percent rise in q1 revenues (corrects ric) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 04 2017

UK security firm G4S makes strong start to 2017, Q1 revenues up 9 pct

EDINBURGH, May 4 Global security firm G4S reported a strong start to the year on Thursday, with revenues up almost 9 percent thanks to good demand for its services around the world

May 04 2017

BRIEF-G4S first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct

* Revenues from group's continuing businesses were 8.9 pct higher than Q1 of 2016

May 04 2017
