GFT Technologies SE (GFTG.DE)

GFTG.DE on Xetra

15.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
€15.55
Open
€15.60
Day's High
€15.86
Day's Low
€15.58
Volume
28,232
Avg. Vol
98,355
52-wk High
€22.00
52-wk Low
€14.40

GFT Technologies SE (GFT SE) is a Germany-based parent company of the GFT Group, an international supplier of information technology (IT) solutions. The Company divides its activities into two divisions: GFT (formerly GFT Solutions) and Emagine. The Company specializes in designing and implementing IT solutions for the financial...

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): €410.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 26.33
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 1.93

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

BRIEF-GFT Technologies concludes major contract in Spain

* CONCLUDES MAJOR CONTRACT WITH SABIS, THE IT COMPANY OF BANCO SABADELL​

Oct 09 2017

BRIEF-GFT Technologies pretax profit drops 62 pct

* Q2 net income 3.1 million eur Source text: http://www.gft.com/int/en/index/company/investor-relations/financial-news-and-reports/financial-reports/ Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017

Germany's GFT warns on profit as Deutsche and Barclays cut spending

FRANKFURT German financial software group GFT Technologies issued its second profit warning this year after Deutsche Bank and Barclays cut spending on its products by almost a quarter, sending its shares down sharply on Monday.

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-GFT Technologies cuts guidance for 2017

* DGAP-ADHOC: GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE: GFT TECHNOLOGIES SE LOWERS GUIDANCE FOR 2017

Jul 10 2017

BRIEF-GFT Technologies affirms guidance after Q1 results

* Consolidated revenue grows by 14 percent to eur 111.10 million

May 11 2017
