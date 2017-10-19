Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGAS.NS)
GGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
919.00INR
19 Oct 2017
919.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+0.22%)
Rs2.00 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs917.00
Rs917.00
Open
Rs924.90
Rs924.90
Day's High
Rs925.00
Rs925.00
Day's Low
Rs915.05
Rs915.05
Volume
11,774
11,774
Avg. Vol
62,892
62,892
52-wk High
Rs945.00
Rs945.00
52-wk Low
Rs470.00
Rs470.00
About
Gujarat Gas Limited, formerly GSPC Distribution Networks Limited, is engaged in the natural gas business in Gujarat. The Company is engaged in City Gas Distribution, including sale, purchase, supply, distribution, transport, trading in natural gas, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs126,340.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|137.68
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.75
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.67
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.56
|15.18