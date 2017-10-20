Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL.TO)
GIL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
40.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.83 (+2.12%)
Prev Close
$39.19
Open
$39.36
Day's High
$40.09
Day's Low
$39.36
Volume
640,598
Avg. Vol
515,897
52-wk High
$42.18
52-wk Low
$30.97
About
Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$7,115.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|224.46
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.68
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.06
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.48
|15.18
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI.N)
|$23.49
|+0.34
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKa.N)
|$283,090.00
|+2,275.00
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKb.N)
|$189.04
|+1.83
|Ennis, Inc. (EBF.N)
|$20.45
|+0.25
|Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA.A)
|$21.12
|+0.02